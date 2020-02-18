Snow, rain & mixed precipitation in between

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow will move in Tuesday morning and will change to rain as temperatures warm to above freezing.
That changeover is when things could get messy.
There's a winter weather advisory that starts at 7 a.m. in Lewis County. That's scheduled to end at 3 p.m.
Snow could be heavy at times before changing to mixed precipitation and then to all rain.
Highs will be around 40 degrees.
The wind picks up as we head throughout the day. There's a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sustained winds will be from 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.
Things start to clear up by late afternoon and evening.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs around 25. Overnight lows into Thursday will be in the single digits and Thursday will by sunny with highs only in the mid-teens.
Not far away, lake effect snow could cause problems for some eastern Lake Ontario counties. There’s a winter storm watch for Oswego, Wayne, and northern Cayuga counties from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Back in the north country, it will be mostly sunny and in the upper 20s on Friday. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow. Highs will be right around 40 both days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.