Vyta T. Smith, 85, of Clayton

Vyta T. Smith, Clayton, passed away on February 15, 2020, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. She was 85 years old.
Vyta was born in the town of Cape Vincent on May 6, 1934, daughter of William and Gertrude (Fisher) Turcott. She resided in her teenage years with foster parents Clarence and Dorothy Allen in Cape Vincent.
She graduated from Cape Vincent High School in 1952, received her associate’s degree in nursing from Jefferson Community College in 1979, and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix in 1995.
On June 1, 1963, Vyta married Stewart Smith in Cape Vincent.
Vyta worked primarily as a medical secretary and orthopedic nurse in Clayton, Watertown, and Honolulu, where she retired. She was an avid golfer and bowler and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed participating in activities with her family, particularly with kids. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Clayton, where she served on the vestry in the 1980s.
She is survived by her husband Stewart, Clayton; son David and his wife Winnie, Honolulu, HI; daughter-in-law Olivia, Valrico, FL; brother Wendell, Stoney Brook, NC; five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vyta was predeceased by her son, Briggs; four brothers, William, George, Kenneth, and Lyle; and three sisters, Helen, Julia, and Beulah.
Her family and friends will greatly miss her.
No service is planned at this time. Arrangement are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
