Waddington town supervisor announces bid for Assembly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Waddington town supervisor Alex Hammond announced Tuesday morning he is running for the 116th Assembly district seat.
Hammond made the announcement surrounded by supporters at the Paddock Arcade in Watertown.
The Democrat became the youngest town supervisor in the state when he was elected at age 21.
Now 24, he says it's that experience as town supervisor that would serve him well in Albany.
Hammond says he wants to cut the red tape and make it easier for municipalities to do their jobs and that he believes voters want an outsider in Albany.
The seat is now held by Republican Mark Walczyk, who is in his second year of a two-year term.
The election is in November.
