Watertown Lyric Theater presents ‘First Date’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Inner voices take center stage in Watertown Lyric Theater's production of "First Date."
Ryan De Tomi plays Aaron and Juan Aguiar plays Reggie -- among other characters -- in the adults-only show.
They explained that the play focuses on what goes on in the minds of Aaron and a girl named Casey as they try to navigate a blind date.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
Performances are at the Bruce Wright Conference Center in Watertown on Thursday, February 20, Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22. Curtain times are at 8 p.m. each night.
Tickets are $15 and can be bought at the door or at watertownlyrictheater.org.
