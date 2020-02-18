Watertown’s library hosts Teddy Bear Sleepover

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While the kids of the area are on spring break from school, their stuffed animals can have a vacation too!
When the youngsters are away, their stuffed animals will play at the Flower Memorial Library Teddy Bear Sleepover.
"The Teddy Bear Sleepover is a chance for our younger patrons to bring their favorite stuffy into the library and they will be having some fun around the building and we're going to be posting some pictures on social media, starting around 5 on the 19th, and you can follow their adventures," said Ashley Pickett, Flower Memorial librarian.
Seven-year-old Joseph Weeks plans on having his stuffed dog, Bear, attend.
"'Cause I get to see him do all the fun that he wants to do! Like, he likes reading books and making messes and stuff," said Weeks.
Flower Memorial has hosted "sleepovers" before. In November, the library had dinosaurs as guests.
Libraries across the country have been doing activities like the Teddy Bear Sleepover in an effort to interact with their younger readers.
"So we love to do anything we can to encourage families to use the library and this is one of those ways to get - especially our younger patrons - to get a positive experience with the library. Then if they continue to have these positive experiences, they're more likely as they get older to continue using the building," said Pickett.
If you have stuffed animals you’d like to send to the sleepover, be sure to drop them off before noon Wednesday and stay tuned on the library’s Facebook page to see all the fun they’re having.
You can pick them up the next day and stick around! You might have just as much fun as they did.
