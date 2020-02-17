Windy with rain and snow.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Low pressure moving in from the southwest will increase the clouds overnight. Expect early lows in the lower teens, with temperatures rising into the 20′s by Tuesday morning.
Snow is likely Tuesday morning. It will be also be rather windy as well. Rising temperatures during the day will allow snow to change over to rain during the afternoon. Expect highs near 40. Rain ends during the evening and overnight lows will be in the 20′s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with the risk of flurries. Expect highs in the 20′s.
