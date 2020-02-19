Anson L. Fifield, 86, of Canton

Anson was born September 28, 1933 in Pierrepont, the son of Nathan and Loretta (Walters) Fifield. He attended Pierrepont Country Schools and Knox-Memorial Central School. Anson served from June 1956 until May of 1958 in the United States ARMY and was an active reservist until his honorable discharge in 1962. On November 15, 1975, Anson married Roberta “Betty” Camp. He worked for Kraft Foods in Canton, Gouverneur Ironworks, was a member of Laborer’s Local 322 working construction. In 1980, Anson began working for the Town of Canton Highway Department, retiring in 1995, he also owned and operated B&L Small Engine Repair from 1977 until 2015. Anson loved listening and karaoke singing to country music, which was a hobby he and Betty shared.