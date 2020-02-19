CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anson L. Fifield, 86, of Canton died peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, where his wife Betty was by his side.
Anson was born September 28, 1933 in Pierrepont, the son of Nathan and Loretta (Walters) Fifield. He attended Pierrepont Country Schools and Knox-Memorial Central School. Anson served from June 1956 until May of 1958 in the United States ARMY and was an active reservist until his honorable discharge in 1962. On November 15, 1975, Anson married Roberta “Betty” Camp. He worked for Kraft Foods in Canton, Gouverneur Ironworks, was a member of Laborer’s Local 322 working construction. In 1980, Anson began working for the Town of Canton Highway Department, retiring in 1995, he also owned and operated B&L Small Engine Repair from 1977 until 2015. Anson loved listening and karaoke singing to country music, which was a hobby he and Betty shared.
Anson is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty Fifield of Canton; a brother, Carl (Karen) Fifield of Florida and a sister, Mabel Streeter of Norfolk; as well as by many nieces and nephews.
His parents, Nathan and Loretta and three brothers, Paul, Lloyd and Hank Fifield predeceased him.
Calling hours for Anson will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home in Canton, where a funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm with Lay Pastor Martha Helmer, officiating. Burial in the Beech Plains Cemetery will be held in the spring. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Anson L. Fifield are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.