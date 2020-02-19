Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library come to north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library comes to the north country.
It's a global program that sends a free book each month to children under the age of 5, who are enrolled in the program.
The North Country Library System is now a local affiliate after receiving a grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation to cover the $25 cost per year, per child. Children who live in Watertown are eligible for the program and, so far, 53 children are enrolled and expected to get their first book next month.
"It's such a wonderful program and the benefits of children being Kindergarten ready is so important that we did decide that early literacy is something that we want to focus on here as well," said Angela Newman, youth services consultant, North Country Library System.
To enroll your child, submit a registration form to the North Country Library System. The forms can be picked up at the Flower Memorial Library or the North Country Prenatal Perinatal Council.
This first year, there will be a cap at 100 children, but next year the number will be slightly higher.
