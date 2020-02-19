Firefighters credited with quickly dousing fire at Lowville apartment building

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite a winter storm with strong winds and blowing snow, firefighters managed to stop a kitchen fire from spreading to the rest of a Lowville apartment building Tuesday.
Lewis County dispatchers say firefighters were called to Village Green Apartments on North State Street around 10 a.m. because of a fire in Apartment 12.
The volunteers quickly brought the fire under control and damage was confined to the kitchen.
Officials say the fire was caused by the kitchen stove and is under investigation.
Lowville firefighters were helped at the scene by Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Lowville Police Department, and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
