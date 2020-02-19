Habitat for Humanity’s popsicle stick home raising funds, awareness

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Habitat for Humanity is building a different kind of home - a popsicle stick home!
It's to raise awareness and funding for the Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity.
At the Salmon Run Mall, you can buy popsicle sticks to help build the house.
Not only does that help habitat financially, it can also inspire people to volunteer.
"Habitat is about community and we weigh heavily on volunteers. I guess it would give them a visual of what goes into building a house, obviously a different twist to it," said Michelle Applebe, Habitat for Humanity resource development supervisor.
You can help habitat build the stick house at the mall Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
You can also sign up to be a volunteer, apply for a habitat house, or simply donate.
