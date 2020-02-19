Highlights & scores: college & high school hoops

Wednesday morning sports wrap
February 19, 2020 at 7:04 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:04 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was the last regular season home game for Jefferson Community College basketball players: five on the women's team and four on the men's.

All nine were honored before their games against visiting Broome Community College Tuesday night.

Chelsey Raven led the Lady Cannoneers with 19 points as Jefferson defeated Broome 64-52.

On the men's side, Jefferson defeated the Hornets 94-82.

Highlights from both games are in the video.

Also in the video is action from Section 10 boys' basketball playoffs.

In a Class B play-in round, Salmon River hung on to beat Potsdam 47-46.

In Class D, Colton-Pierrepont bested Tupper Lake 49-35.

Tuesday’s local scores

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 94, Broome 82

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 64, Broome 52

Boys’ Section 10 Class D basketball first round

Heuvelton 80, Morristown 46

Edwards-Knox 81, St. Regis Falls 62

Hammond 70, Parishville-Hopkinton 67

Colton-Pierrepont 49, Tupper Lake 35

Boys’ Section 10 Class B basketball first round

Salmon River 47, Potsdam 46

Other boys’ high school basketball

Indian River 60, Gouverneur 48

Men’s college hockey

SUNY Canton 2, Morrisville 0

