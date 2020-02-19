Highlights & scores: college & high school hoops

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was the last regular season home game for Jefferson Community College basketball players: five on the women's team and four on the men's.
All nine were honored before their games against visiting Broome Community College Tuesday night.
Chelsey Raven led the Lady Cannoneers with 19 points as Jefferson defeated Broome 64-52.
On the men's side, Jefferson defeated the Hornets 94-82.
Highlights from both games are in the video.
Also in the video is action from Section 10 boys' basketball playoffs.
In a Class B play-in round, Salmon River hung on to beat Potsdam 47-46.
In Class D, Colton-Pierrepont bested Tupper Lake 49-35.
Tuesday’s local scores
Men’s college basketball
Jefferson 94, Broome 82
Women’s college basketball
Jefferson 64, Broome 52
Boys’ Section 10 Class D basketball first round
Heuvelton 80, Morristown 46
Edwards-Knox 81, St. Regis Falls 62
Hammond 70, Parishville-Hopkinton 67
Colton-Pierrepont 49, Tupper Lake 35
Boys’ Section 10 Class B basketball first round
Salmon River 47, Potsdam 46
Other boys’ high school basketball
Indian River 60, Gouverneur 48
Men’s college hockey
SUNY Canton 2, Morrisville 0
