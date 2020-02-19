Hospice to present first-ever Make Every Day Matter Award

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County is giving its first-ever Make Every Day Matter Award to longtime supporters Randy and DeeDee Guyette.
Kathy Arendt, director of community relations for Hospice of Jefferson County, and DeeDee Guyette appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch their interview above.
The award, which will be presented annually, has been developed to honor a member of the hospice community who through their time, actions, talents and dedication has made significant contributions to hospice and the community. The Make Every Day Matter Award honors individuals who serve as role models for compassion and service, and strive to make the world a better place with a passion for helping others.
The award presentation will take place at the 6th Annual Hospice Cinderella Ball on February 29 at the Harbor Hotel in Clayton.
For more information on the Make Every Day Matter Award or to get tickets to the ball and presentation, visit jeffersonhospice.org or call 315-788-7323.
