Irene L. Manzer, 104, of Lowville

She was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church, served as past financial secretary for several years, a member of Lowville United Methodist Women and church booster club. Irene volunteered at Lewis County General Hospital Snack Bar, the Head to Toe Thrift Store, and Lewis County Council of Churches Food Pantry. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, going on senior bus trips, taking the train, and a few flights, but loved being independent and driving to see her children in Pittsburgh and New Hampshire into her early 90’s.