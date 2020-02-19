Irene L. Manzer, 104, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Irene L. Manzer, 104, formerly of Jackson Street died peacefully, Tuesday Afternoon, February 18, 2020 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville. The Manzer family would like to thank everyone at the Sunset Nursing Home who showed extremely loving care to their Mother.
Mrs. Manzer was born on August 24, 1915 in the town of Harrisburg the daughter of the late Kent and Mabel A. (Petrie) Vary. Irene graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1932 and teachers training class in 1933. She taught rural school for three years. Irene was united in marriage with Floyd M. Manzer on March 31, 1934 in New Hartford. The couple made their home on the West Road where they owned and operated a dairy farm. Floyd died on March 26, 1977.
Irene retired from Rossdales Dairy Bar and Restaurant in 1991 as the Account Manager, where she started in 1959 as a cashier and waitress.
She is survived by her four children and daughter-in-law, Ruth M. Zubrzycki; Sally M. (Allyn) Roseboom; Joan R. Manzer; Mark E. (Jane) Manzer; Paul K. (Janet) Manzer; her 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her infant daughter, Shirley Elaine Manzer, her son, James F. Manzer, her son-in-law, Stephan M. Zubrzycki, and her brother, Harold A. (Dorothea) Vary.
She was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church, served as past financial secretary for several years, a member of Lowville United Methodist Women and church booster club. Irene volunteered at Lewis County General Hospital Snack Bar, the Head to Toe Thrift Store, and Lewis County Council of Churches Food Pantry. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling, going on senior bus trips, taking the train, and a few flights, but loved being independent and driving to see her children in Pittsburgh and New Hampshire into her early 90’s.
Her funeral service will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Lowville Methodist Church with Rev. David Herrmann, Pastor officiating. Calling hours will be held at church from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service. Spring burial will be in Martinsburg Cemetery.
The Manzer family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon immediately following her service in the church hall.
Memorials in Irene’s name may be made to: Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367
A sympathy note may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
