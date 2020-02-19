POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Irving H. Baxter, 61, of Potsdam, died on February 19, 2020, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be no services as Irving is a generous donation to science.
He is survived by his wife, Lorie Baxter, sons Brian Baxter and his significant other, Ashley of Norfolk, Jason and his wife Heather Baxter of Chase Mills, Michael and his wife Kari Baxter of Altoona, Andrew and his wife Alyssa Baxter of Canton, Alex Baxter and his significant other Andrea of Parish, and seven grandchildren.
Irving was born on April 8, 1958, in Massena, to the late, Irving H. and Jean Seabring Baxter, he graduated from Potsdam High School in 1976.
He married Lorie Nielson on October 5, 2018, in Potsdam.
Irving enjoyed, wood working, fabrication, hunting, fishing, reading, and gardening.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley . Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
