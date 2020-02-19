Council members say there’s support for killing Watertown’s crows

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Is there more support for killing crows in Watertown? Some lawmakers say "yes."
At a meeting Tuesday night, city council members Sarah Compo and Lisa Ruggiero echoed a statement made by Mayor Jeff Smith last week.
They say that residents have reached out to them saying the crows are a huge problem in the city and they support any means necessary to get rid of them -- even if that is by lethal means.
"I'm continuing to get complaints from people as I'm sure everybody else is about the crows," Comp said, "although I know we are working on that."
"I think most people said that they were in favor of whatever means, whether it was lethal means, whatever, to do that," Ruggiero said.
The idea of killing crows has drawn criticism from the animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which says the practice is inhumane and won’t work.
Currently, the city uses hazing methods to scare off the crows and scatter the flocks.
