Landfill workers look forward to plastic bag ban

TOWN OF RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you want to know why plastic bags are being banned in New York, we can show you with a visit to a landfill in southern Jefferson County.
It's all too easy to collect plastic bags and even easier to throw them away.
They end up at the Development Authority of the North Country Landfill, where employees like Patti Pastella are looking forward to the March 1 plastic bag ban.
"I think once they discontinue them, they will definitely be phased out of everybody's lives, just like they were phased in 30 years ago," she said.
Not only are the bags bad for the environment, they wreak havoc on landfills.
When the wind picks up, plastic bags get carried from the landfill to a mesh netting. Just last year, 12 tons of plastic waste had to be recollected.
"It's significant. We bag it and then we put it back in the landfill," said Pastella.
But when the ban takes effect, things should look a lot different in a few years.
"We may not see anything immediately; it may take a year for everyone to cycle through their single-use plastics, and we're hoping that we get a significant reduction in the amount that we pick up by hand," said Pastella.
With plastic bags becoming a thing of the past, shoppers will have to develop a new habit. Development Authority workers were at Salmon Run Mall Wednesday handing out reusable bags.
"The general public doesn't realize that you'll need reusable bags in a retail setting like this as well," said Kyle Miller, DANC recycling coordinator.
"I think a lot of people are going to forget, I know I'm going to forget. I still do, even when I go to Aldi, where they've been doing the reusable bags for a long time. But just get a new habit of always putting them right back in the car, then you'll always have them in the backseat or the trunk," said Liza Atkinson, shopper.
Old habits may die hard, but plastic bags take longer to bite the dust.
