Lawmakers want veteran services funding restored

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Assembly Republicans are calling for the restoration of critical veteran services funding in the state budget.
North county Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and Assemblymen Jake Ashby and Robert Smullen hosted a roundtable with veterans and veterans organizations at the American Legion Post 61 in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.
It's one of the "Voices for Veterans" events the assembly minority is holding around the state.
The lawmakers say they are fighting against $5.68 million in cuts to veterans programs and services that are proposed in Governor Cuomo's budget.
"Caring for our veterans is something that I think our generation has really remedied and it's disappointing to see it go in the opposite direction. This isn't a Republican or Democratic ideal. We care for our veterans and we need to show it in the enacted budget," said Walczyk (R. - 116th District).
The Assemblymen also discussed legislation they are working on that would help veterans, like a bill that would make the Division of Veterans’ Services an official state agency.
