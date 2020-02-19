Percy C. Ramsey Jr., 58, of Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Percy C. Ramsey, Jr., age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Riverledge Nursing Home.
Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg.
Percy is survived by six sisters, Bernice Carville and her husband Jude, Susan Bushey, and Rose Schermerhorn and her husband, Dan, all of Ogdensburg, NY, Nancy Ramsey of Morristown, NY, and Kathy Mackin of Canton, NY; and five brothers, David Ramsey of Sprakers, NY, James Ramsey, Douglas Ramsey and his wife, Jean, Wayne Ramsey and his wife, Patti, all of Ogdensburg, and Lawrence Ramsey and his companion, Laura Pionka, of Oneonta, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by a brother, Stewart Ramsey, on July 29, 2008; a sister, Ruth Hardy, on January 16, 2010; and a close family member, Terry Smith in November 8, 2019.
Percy was born on October 20, 1961, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Percy and Catherine (Garnett) Ramsey. He graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1977. Percy first worked for Earl Logan as a farmhand before going to work for AJ Missert in the warehouse.
Percy enjoyed watching college and professional football, watching Super Heroes TV series, and tending to his pet cats.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.