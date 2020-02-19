Phyllis J. Dimick, 70, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phyllis J. Dimick, 70, of 41 Taylor Avenue, unexpectedly passed away Monday night, February 17, 2020 at the Massena Hospital.
Phyllis was born on March 6, 1949 in Massena, daughter of the late Errol B. and Theresa Mersinger Haverstock. She attended schools in Massena and Florida, and took classes at North Country Community College. She married Keith Dimick who predeceased her in 1998. She was a licensed practical nurse in the ICU for 22 years at the Massena Memorial Hospital.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Holly Farrell, Phillip Dimick, and Bruce and Mary Dimick, all of Massena; her grandchildren, Monique, Scotia, Aurora, Kensley, Chase, Phillip Jr., Kayden, Adam, Amanda, Todd and Michelle; eight great grandchildren; one sister, Deanie Wright of Massena; and three brothers, Berton Haverstock of Massena; Lon and Fern Haverstock of Dickinson and Florida; and Duane and Judy Haverstock of Florida.
Besides her parents and husband, Phyllis was predeceased by a granddaughter, Patricia Dimick in 2001; a brother, Bruce Haverstock in 2018; and her son-in-law, Matt Farrell in 2011.
As per her wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be announced in the spring at Nevins Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
