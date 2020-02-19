Sunshine & falling temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was some light lake effect snow falling over parts of the Tug Hill early Wednesday, but it's not likely to last past morning.
Most of the day will be sunny. Temperatures start mostly in the 30s, but will drop throughout the day.
There will be more lake effect snow starting tonight, but it's not going to fall on the north country.
Most of the snow should fall on northeast Wayne, northern Cayuga, and southern Oswego counties, where there's a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Closer to home, temperatures will plunge overnight into single digits overnight and Thursday will see highs only in the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny.
Overnight lows into Friday drop to around 10 below. There's a small chance of snow on Friday, but it should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-30s on Saturday.
Highs will be around 40 on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday and mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.