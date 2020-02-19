Virginia M. Gaffney Holley, 94, of Watertown

Virginia started her Real Estate career in Watertown in 1967 as a salesperson with Loretta M. Harder Real Estate and in 1971 Virginia became a Real Estate Broker establishing V. M. Holley Realty. She retired in 2003 with 36 years in real estate sales, property management and appraising. She is a Past Vice President, Past Corresponding and Recording Secretary of the Jefferson Lewis Board of Realtors. Virginia served on numerous committees for the Board of Realtors and she served on Community Bank’s Advisory Board for many years.