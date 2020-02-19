Young boaters can take safety certification course this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Young people from ages 10 to 17 will need to take a Young Boaters’ Safety Certification course before they’re legally able to operate a motorized watercraft in New York waters.
Dave White from the New York Sea Grant says the course will be offered as part of the Central New York Boat Show this weekend.
The course is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 at the state fairgrounds.
You need to register ahead of time. To do that, call 315-312-3042.
The course is also available online.
