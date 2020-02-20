Acting ICE director blasts NY’s Green Light Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The nation’s top immigration enforcement official came to New York Thursday to speak out against the state’s new Green Light Law. He said the law is a danger to officers and the public because law enforcement doesn’t have access to the information they need.
Protesters held signs and chanted outside of a press conference in Troy Thursday morning. Inside, the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and around 30 law enforcement officials blasted New York’s Green Light Law.
"Short of taking our guns away, I can think of no law that would be more dangerous to our officers and our agents," said Matthew Albence, acting ICE director.
The Green Light Law allows undocumented immigrants to get drivers licenses and also blocks federal agents from accessing Department of Motor Vehicles information.
Albence says that information is necessary for agents to do their jobs and keep the public safe.
"This policy plain and simple, which restricts access to vital information, is going to get ICE and CBP officers hurt and it's going to make all of our enforcement efforts far less effective and the end result is the people of state and country will be less safe and suffer more from entirely preventative crimes," he said.
This is the latest in the feud between the federal government and the Cuomo administration over the Green Light Law. Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security blocked New Yorkers from participating in its Trusted Traveler programs, which allow people to use expedited lanes at border crossings.
New York has sued the Trump administration over it and, last week, Cuomo went to the White House to meet with the president. Cuomo says he has offered up the information for the purpose of the Trusted Traveler program.
"They said not good enough, we want the access to the database. They cannot have access to the database – that's the law. And understand what they want: they want access to a database that has undocumented people who have done nothing wrong," said Cuomo. "It's a pure political crusade. Opposing the federal government, they intend to retaliate and extort – it's political extortion what they're doing on the Trusted Traveler program."
At the news conference, officials called for lawmakers to fix the law. North country Assemblyman Mark Walczyk says that is necessary.
"We need to go in full reverse on this. It's not every single day that you get the director of ICE that visits your state, let alone right across the river from your capitol today. I think the federal government is showing force and proving a point that New York state needs to be able to share information with federal law enforcement," he said.
Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush said in a statement he’s tired of hearing time and time again that illegal immigrants are receiving priority over our own citizens and that it’s outrageous that the Green Light Law will now be punishing our legal residents.
