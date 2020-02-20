Acting ICE director blasts NY’s Green Light Law

"They said not good enough, we want the access to the database. They cannot have access to the database – that's the law. And understand what they want: they want access to a database that has undocumented people who have done nothing wrong," said Cuomo. "It's a pure political crusade. Opposing the federal government, they intend to retaliate and extort – it's political extortion what they're doing on the Trusted Traveler program."