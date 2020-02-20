Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush running for re-election

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Republican Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, who represents the 117th District, announced Thursday he is seeking re-election.
To date, no one else is running for the seat.
Blankenbush was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010.
The following is a news release containing his announcement:
“New York state has seen a surge in outmigration, increasingly high taxes and loss of small businesses.
“Our national economy is booming, so why is our state government currently facing a $6.1 billion deficit? Because our governor has allowed our state spending to blow out of control. Since I first took office, I’ve advocated for government transparency, less government spending and common-sense legislation to benefit our middle-class families.
“Time and time again downstate Democrats advance their liberal agenda in the middle of the night and utilize messages of necessity to bypass the time allowed for us to read and review what we are voting on. New York is currently facing a public safety crisis. The recent bail “reform” law is a prime example of what happens when you don’t listen to the public, when you don’t reasonably vet legislation and you cast common sense to the side. As time passes, I hear more and more stories of families who have lost loved ones as a result of this “reform.” The Democrats think this is “historic.” How many more innocent lives are we going to put at risk before they decide to act? I vow to continue to fight on your behalf in Albany. When we stand united, we can push back on this dangerous agenda.
“I’m happy to announce that I’ll be running for re-election to continue serving the great people of the 117th Assembly District. As your voice, I will stand up to the Democrats’ socialist agenda. I will fight to keep small businesses in our region, work to alleviate the high tax burden on our residents and build a stronger New York.
“Thank you for all your support throughout the years. With your help, I look forward to continuing to be a strong advocate for the values of the North Country and Mohawk Valley region.”
