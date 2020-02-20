Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush running for re-election

“Time and time again downstate Democrats advance their liberal agenda in the middle of the night and utilize messages of necessity to bypass the time allowed for us to read and review what we are voting on. New York is currently facing a public safety crisis. The recent bail “reform” law is a prime example of what happens when you don’t listen to the public, when you don’t reasonably vet legislation and you cast common sense to the side. As time passes, I hear more and more stories of families who have lost loved ones as a result of this “reform.” The Democrats think this is “historic.” How many more innocent lives are we going to put at risk before they decide to act? I vow to continue to fight on your behalf in Albany. When we stand united, we can push back on this dangerous agenda.