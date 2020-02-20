Betty J. Mousaw, 90, of Massena

Betty is survived by her three daughters Bonnie LaRose, Deborah Page and companion Lin Nightengale, and Pam Hughes and her companion Tom Denny all of Massena, NY. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews along with a brother John Shaw of Malone, NY. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary LaGoy and Viola Peryea, grandson William Hughes and her husband Frederick W. Mousaw in 2005.