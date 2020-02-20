Betty J. Mousaw, 90, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Betty J. Mousaw, age 90, formerly of Wilson Ave. a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday February 15, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
As per Betty’s request, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of life and graveside service will take place in the early summer at the convenience of the family.
Betty was born to the late Isaac and Marion (LaFlesh) Shaw in Bangor, NY on July 18, 1929. Betty attended Malone schools later married the love of her life at Notre Dame Church in Malone by Rev. Waterhouse on July 3, 1948. She started her career as a seamstress at Warner Brother’s Corset Company, in Massena later for the Bombay Slipper Factory.
Betty is survived by her three daughters Bonnie LaRose, Deborah Page and companion Lin Nightengale, and Pam Hughes and her companion Tom Denny all of Massena, NY. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews along with a brother John Shaw of Malone, NY. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary LaGoy and Viola Peryea, grandson William Hughes and her husband Frederick W. Mousaw in 2005.
Betty was fond of putting Jigsaw Puzzles together, her soap operas and loved to crochet and knit, up until last year.
Memorial contributions may be shared with the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center: C/O Activities Fund; 89 Grove Street, Massena, New York 13662.
