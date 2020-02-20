Crane School Hosts Renowned Pianist Awadagin Pratt

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Crane School of Music Hosts Renowned Pianist Awadagin Pratt in Concert
SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music Welcomes Acclaimed Pianist Awadagin Pratt for Upcoming Performance & Masterclass.
"Awadagin Pratt has played with world-renowned orchestras, performed at the White House, and is very active and recognized internationally as a concert pianist and a pedagogue," said Dr. Young-Ah Tak, associate professor of piano and artistic director of the Crane International Piano Festival. "This is a rare opportunity to hear such a great artist."
To kick off his visit, Pratt will lead a masterclass with Crane School of Music piano students on Friday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m., in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.
Pratt will present a solo recital on Sunday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sara M. Snell Music Theater. In his Potsdam performance, Pratt will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 31, Op. 110,” César Franck’s “Prelude, Chorale and Fugue,” and Franz Liszt’s “Piano Sonata in B-Minor.”
Both events are free, and the public is invited to attend.
