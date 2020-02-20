Crows will be killed during latest hazing in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Between 20 and 30 crows will be killed Thursday night as Watertown continues its battle against the birds. That's according to interim City Manager Ken Mix.
Mix said wildlife biologists are authorized to use air-powered pellet guns to kill crows as part of the hazing planned for the evening.
The city's crow hazing contractor, Loomacres Wildlife Management, has tried for several years to get the thousands of birds to leave Watertown.
The crows roost in trees in the relative warmth of the city during cold weather and have become a problem due to the droppings they leave behind.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith proposed killing the birds because he said the mess is destroying downtown history and presents health risk to the public.
In the past, Loomacres has used loud noises and flashing lights from pyrotechnics, lasers, and other devices to scare the crows away from city neighborhoods. The crows keep coming back.
Mix said the original hazing methods will still be used Thursday in addition to the lethal approach.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.