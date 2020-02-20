As diocese considers bankruptcy, what does it mean for local parishes?

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Could local parishes get swept up in any bankruptcy declaration by the Diocese of Ogdensburg? A number are already the targets of lawsuits.
Lawyers for alleged sexual-abuse victims think parish assets should be available to pay claims.
“Because they function in tandem and so closely, we have argued in past and other diocesan bankruptcies that the parishes should be included and the parish's assets should be included in the bankruptcy,” said Taylor Stippel, sexual abuse lawyer, Jeff Anderson & Associates.
The diocese has been hit by a new wave of lawsuits under New York's Child Victims Act. The diocese says it wants to protect local parishes from harm if it's forced to declare bankruptcy.
“Parishes are separately incorporated entities. Our goal is that it would have as little impact as possible on their ability to conduct the sacraments and conduct everyday parish life,” said Darcy Fargo, Diocese of Ogdensburg communications director.
The diocese has more than 100 churches in the north country. Some stand as parishes on their own and some are grouped with a few others into a single parish.
Some churches and parishes have more to worry about than others. Those are the 20 already named in sexual abuse lawsuits.
They include Holy Family and St. Patrick's in Watertown. In St. Lawrence County, St. Mary's in Potsdam is named in a lawsuit as well as St. John the Baptist in Madrid.
“Ultimately we don't know. Some parishes are named as individuals in some of these lawsuits. So they might have to contribute in some way,” said Fargo.
Many church-goers learned the diocese was considering bankruptcy from a letter included in church bulletins Sunday. The diocese stresses it has made no decision and is considering other options.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.