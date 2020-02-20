Flu cases continue to climb in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The newest statistics from Albany show flu cases statewide are down. But in the north country, cases continue to climb.
The latest numbers show that at the end of last week, flu cases in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are up from the previous week, which has prompted some health officials to take precautions.
For the most recent reporting week, Lewis County had the biggest percentage jump, reporting 28 cases. St. Lawrence County's flu cases were up by about 50 percent, with more than 300 cases reported.
The increase was small in Jefferson County, only 12 percent week to week; still 280 cases were reported.
Jefferson County Health Planner Faith Lustik says the flu isn't over yet.
"I think it might peak higher in the coming week because we are seeing about 50 percent flu B and 50 percent flu A and I think we will be seeing more flu a coming up. Definitely we will have more flu than we have had in the last few years by the end of the season," she said.
In St. Lawrence County, the flu cases prompted health officials to put visiting restrictions in place at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals to protect patients. They say visitors with cold and flu like symptoms should not visit.
Only two people, besides parents and caregivers can visit at a time and visitors should be over the age of 12.
Other north country hospitals we spoke to say they don't have any restrictions currently but ask people not to visit patients if they are sick.
"The number one precaution for the flu is of course getting your flu vaccine. It's not too late because even if you have had the flu, even if you had one, you can still get the other. And hand washing would be the other thing and if you're sick, stay home," said Lustik.
While it’s a message that you’ve heard over and over again, health officials say it’s worth repeating until flu cases start to go down in the north country.
