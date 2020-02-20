Former DA Nicole Duve running for St. Lawrence County judge

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Former St. Lawrence County District Attorney Nicole Duve is running for country court judge.
Duve made the announcement Thursday.
A Democrat, Duve served as county DA from 2006 to 2013.
Since that time, she worked for a private firm and most recently was appointed principal law clerk to county Judge Jerome Richards, who retired in December.
Duvé will circulate designating petitions beginning February 25.
Former village of Canton justice Greg Storie is running for judge on the Republican ticket.
See Duve’s full news release below:
