Highlights & scores: Section 10 playoffs & Section 3 pairings

Thursday morning sports wrap
February 20, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 7:33 AM

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - The march to the state playoffs began on the high school hardwood Wednesday night.

There was basketball playoff action in Section 10 and Section 3 has set its schedule for boys' and girls' hoops.

In girls’ Section 10 Class D playoffs, Hermon-DeKalb hosted Morristown and Colton-Pierrepont hosted Lisbon.

Hermon-DeKalb moves on by defeating Morristown 55-26 and Colton-Pierrepont advances by defeating Lisbon 41-28.

Highlights from both games are in the video, along with action from a girls' Class B contest that ended with a 46-22 win by Potsdam over Salmon River.

Section 3 boys' and girls' seedings and pairings were released Wednesday.

Boys’ Class A

Tenth-seed Watertown travels to Fulton for an opening-round contest Friday.

Indian River is the 11th seed. The Warriors hit the road to face sixth-seed New Hartford Saturday.

Carthage is the 12th seed. The Comets travel to fifth-seed Central Square Friday.

Boys’ Class B

Top-seed Lowville Red Raiders get a bye and on Saturday will host the winner of the Camden-Mexico game.

Third-seed General Brown also gets a bye and on Saturday will host the winner of the Homer-Hannibal game.

Boys’ Class C

Sixth-seed Beaver River hosts 11th-seed Sherburne-Earlville Friday night

The Thousand Islands Vikings are the 12th seed. They travel to fifth-seed Onondaga for a first-round match-up.

South Lewis is the 14th seed. They travel to West Canada Valley for an opening-round game Friday night.

Boys’ Class D

Second-seed Lyme faces 15th-seed LaFargeville Friday night.

Copenhagen is the fifth seed. They host 12th-seed Manlius Pebble Hill Friday night.

Ninth-seed Sackets Harbor travels to eighth-seed Oriskany Friday night.

Belleville Henderson is the 16th seed. They will meet top-seed DeRuyter Friday night in DeRuyter

Girls’ Class A

Indian River is the lone Frontier League team in Class A. The eighth-seed team hosts ninth-seed Fulton Saturday.

Girls’ Class B

South Jefferson is the second seed. They host the winner of the Camden-Homer game Saturday night.

Lowville is the eighth seed. They host ninth-seed Cazenovia Friday night.

General Brown is the 11th seed. They host 22nd-seed Skaneateles Thursday night.

Girls’ Class C

Thousand Islands is the lone Frontier League team in the class. The fifth-seed team hosts 12th-seed Sherburne-Earlville Friday night.

Girls’ Class D

Copenhagen is third seed. They get a bye and on Tuesday will play the winner of the LaFargeville-Madison match-up.

Lyme is the fourth seed. They entertain 13th-seed Stockbridge Valley Friday night.

Sandy Creek is the eighth seed and hosts ninth-seed New York Mills Friday night.

Immaculate Heart is the 10th seed and travels to seventh-seed McGraw Saturday.

LaFargeville is the 11th seed and travels to sixth-seed Madison Friday.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ Section 10 Class B basketball first round

Potsdam 46, Salmon River 22

Girls’ Section 10 Class D basketball first round

Colton-Pierrepont 41, Lisbon 28

St. Regis Falls 50, Tupper Lake 8

Hermon-DeKalb 55, Morristown 26

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 3, Canton 0

St. Lawrence Central 3, OFA 1

Norwood-Norfolk 4, Massena 1

Islanders 3, Potsdam 3

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Canton 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

