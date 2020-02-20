Highlights & scores: Section 10 playoffs & Section 3 pairings

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - The march to the state playoffs began on the high school hardwood Wednesday night.
There was basketball playoff action in Section 10 and Section 3 has set its schedule for boys' and girls' hoops.
In girls’ Section 10 Class D playoffs, Hermon-DeKalb hosted Morristown and Colton-Pierrepont hosted Lisbon.
Hermon-DeKalb moves on by defeating Morristown 55-26 and Colton-Pierrepont advances by defeating Lisbon 41-28.
Highlights from both games are in the video, along with action from a girls' Class B contest that ended with a 46-22 win by Potsdam over Salmon River.
Section 3 boys' and girls' seedings and pairings were released Wednesday.
Boys’ Class A
Tenth-seed Watertown travels to Fulton for an opening-round contest Friday.
Indian River is the 11th seed. The Warriors hit the road to face sixth-seed New Hartford Saturday.
Carthage is the 12th seed. The Comets travel to fifth-seed Central Square Friday.
Boys’ Class B
Top-seed Lowville Red Raiders get a bye and on Saturday will host the winner of the Camden-Mexico game.
Third-seed General Brown also gets a bye and on Saturday will host the winner of the Homer-Hannibal game.
Boys’ Class C
Sixth-seed Beaver River hosts 11th-seed Sherburne-Earlville Friday night
The Thousand Islands Vikings are the 12th seed. They travel to fifth-seed Onondaga for a first-round match-up.
South Lewis is the 14th seed. They travel to West Canada Valley for an opening-round game Friday night.
Boys’ Class D
Second-seed Lyme faces 15th-seed LaFargeville Friday night.
Copenhagen is the fifth seed. They host 12th-seed Manlius Pebble Hill Friday night.
Ninth-seed Sackets Harbor travels to eighth-seed Oriskany Friday night.
Belleville Henderson is the 16th seed. They will meet top-seed DeRuyter Friday night in DeRuyter
Girls’ Class A
Indian River is the lone Frontier League team in Class A. The eighth-seed team hosts ninth-seed Fulton Saturday.
Girls’ Class B
South Jefferson is the second seed. They host the winner of the Camden-Homer game Saturday night.
Lowville is the eighth seed. They host ninth-seed Cazenovia Friday night.
General Brown is the 11th seed. They host 22nd-seed Skaneateles Thursday night.
Girls’ Class C
Thousand Islands is the lone Frontier League team in the class. The fifth-seed team hosts 12th-seed Sherburne-Earlville Friday night.
Girls’ Class D
Copenhagen is third seed. They get a bye and on Tuesday will play the winner of the LaFargeville-Madison match-up.
Lyme is the fourth seed. They entertain 13th-seed Stockbridge Valley Friday night.
Sandy Creek is the eighth seed and hosts ninth-seed New York Mills Friday night.
Immaculate Heart is the 10th seed and travels to seventh-seed McGraw Saturday.
LaFargeville is the 11th seed and travels to sixth-seed Madison Friday.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ Section 10 Class B basketball first round
Potsdam 46, Salmon River 22
Girls’ Section 10 Class D basketball first round
Colton-Pierrepont 41, Lisbon 28
St. Regis Falls 50, Tupper Lake 8
Hermon-DeKalb 55, Morristown 26
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 3, Canton 0
St. Lawrence Central 3, OFA 1
Norwood-Norfolk 4, Massena 1
Islanders 3, Potsdam 3
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Canton 3, SUNY Potsdam 1
