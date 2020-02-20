Help may be available for Henderson homeowners

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some Henderson property owners are getting news they've wanted to hear.
They've all experienced damage from high water levels on Lake Ontario and now experts are telling them they have a good change of getting their property values reduced to reflect that damage.
The group is called the Concerned Citizens of Henderson and Wednesday night they heard from the owner of a grievance service who offered to help the property owners challenge and fight their current property assessments.
Residents say their assessments are much too high considering last year's flood damage.
If necessary, grievanceday.com owner David Fontana says, his service would help take their cases to small claims court.
"Damage happened, it needs to be addressed, assessments need to come down so these people can have relief," he said. "So whether they hire me or not they just have questions they can call me -- I can come in and help them any way I can."
"We're more than a foot above normal, maybe even more than that," Henderson resident Bruce Wasilenko said. "If that lake gets any higher than that and we get a wet spring, everybody on that street, everybody around us is going to be in big trouble."
The group also heard from engineer Karl Bender from AOK Engineering, who offered his services and expertise to help landowners shore up their properties with things like seawalls.
