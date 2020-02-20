John S. Swenholt, 77, of Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - John S. Swenholt, 77, of County Route 100, passed away February 18th at Samaritan Medical Center, in Watertown.
He was born November 7, 1942 in Rochester, NY, son of John and Ruth Swenholt. After graduating high school, he worked for many years for Wegman’s grocery store chain. He married Grace Leone on June 4, 1966. Mrs. Swenholt passed away on July 30, 1987.
John was owner/operator of the Fineview Mini Mart on Wellesley Island. He worked for many years as a fishing guide on the St. Lawrence River, and was a member of the Clayton Fishing Guides Association.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29th at 11 am, at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay, with Pastor Robert Bausum, officiating.
Burial will be in the spring in St. Rose’s Cemetery, Shortsville, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601 or at jeffersoncountyspca.org
Online condolences may be made costellofuneralservice.com
