Kinney Drugs retiring plastic bags with party, ceremony and contest

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kinney Drugs is giving a send-off to its beloved orange plastic bags.
On March 1, New York's plastic bag ban goes into effect and the bags are going away.
Ahead of that, Kinney is holding a retirement campaign with an online contest in which customers can submit their stories, poems, videos or special memories about the bags for a chance to win a $100 Kinney gift card and a case of Kinney bags.
Then on February 29, the stores will have a retirement party and official ceremony to say goodbye.
"Our orange bags have a bit of a following up here. Everybody uses them, I mean you see them all over the place. They've become very, very popular. They're a heavy weight bag and they've always been something that our customers look for when they come in the store." "instead of just saying oh they're over, at least we give them a proper send-off," said Jason Case, store manager, Kinney Drugs.
On March 1, Kinney Drugs will have paper bags and will also sell reusable bags.
