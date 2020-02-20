Lewis County gets $100K to feed local food to students

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County now has $100,000 to spend on bringing local agriculture into classrooms and cafeterias.
It will be put toward a Farm-to-School program.
The schools in Lewis County will share a coordinator, hired with the grant money, who will arrange for local farmers and producers to sell to schools.
"Now they can actually go and say, wow, this is coming from a farm that is right here in Lewis County, who is providing that product and we're actually eating that product. Whether it's the maple, the honey, the meat protein, or the dairy product, that's making the connection for the child," said Michele Ledoux, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County.
"And that child might even know it might even be their own family or someone they know who's producing it," said Robin Wendell, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County.
Not only will Farm-to-School be good for the cafeteria and classroom, it will also benefit the community.
If farmers can connect with schools, it could be a great economic opportunity for them to further source their goods.
"The more we can have a Farm-to-School program, there's going to be economical benefits, opportunities for farmers," said Steven Fuller, Lowville Academy food service director.
Although this is a new program to Lewis County, St. Lawrence County was funded last year and again this year to further its Farm-to-School program.
"So it really is a win-win for the school district and the farmers. The school districts are able to select the produce in the quantities that work for them on an individual basis, and the farmers are able to sell their wares locally and have more of a market for the produce that they're growing," said Rebekah Mott, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES communications director.
"There's a sense of pride that this product, this maple syrup, this honey, this apple, this ground beef was made right here in our county," said Fuller.
Lewis County schools are aiming to have 30 percent of lunch food spending be New York products.
