Met Opera Live With Encores - Agrippina

World Premiere: Teatro San Giovanni Crisostomo, Venice, 1709 This early Italian opera of Handel was a success that secured the composer’s international reputation and played a large role in paving the way for his lucrative and high-profile subsequent career in London. While he continued to develop artistically for the next 50 years, his entire life’s genius is perfectly evident in this first great operatic accomplishment. Even today, the issues at stake in Agrippina—the power plays, sexual politics, and cults of personality played out against a fickle public—continue to resonate.