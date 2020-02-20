Met Opera Live With Encores - Agrippina

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
At Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall
Live Saturday, February 29 at 1:00 pm Live
Encores are Saturday, February 29 at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, March 4 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm
Handel’s Agrippina
As the imperious title empress, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato leads the Met premiere of Handel’s tale of deception and deceit. Harry Bicket conducts Sir David McVicar’s wry new production, which gives this Baroque black comedy a politically charged, modern updating.
Please be aware that this production of Agrippina, although containing no nudity, includes some suggestive adult content which may not be suitable for young audiences.
World Premiere: Teatro San Giovanni Crisostomo, Venice, 1709 This early Italian opera of Handel was a success that secured the composer’s international reputation and played a large role in paving the way for his lucrative and high-profile subsequent career in London. While he continued to develop artistically for the next 50 years, his entire life’s genius is perfectly evident in this first great operatic accomplishment. Even today, the issues at stake in Agrippina—the power plays, sexual politics, and cults of personality played out against a fickle public—continue to resonate.
Music: Handel Language: Italian, with English subtitles
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.