Mostly sunny & cold

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There's a lake effect snow warning and, for once, it's not for the north country.
The warning affects Wayne and Oswego counties and northern Cayuga county. It’s set to expire at 1 p.m.
Closer to home, the north country should see mostly sunny skies. Some spots could have a little lake effect snow, but it’s not expected to last long. It will be cold, with highs only in the teens -- but any breeze will make it feel much colder.
Overnight lows dip into the single digits and there's a small chance of snow Friday morning.
Most of the day should be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.
It will be partly sunny and 35 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
Snow and rain could mix Monday. Highs will be in the 40s.
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s both days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.