Potsdam Elks looking for donations for ‘Sweet Treats for Soldiers’

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Potsdam Elks Lodge is collecting candy bars and other treats to give to soldiers returning from deployment.
Mary Charleston and Destiny Covey said the lodge is collecting "Sweet Treats for Soldiers" that will be donated to USO Fort Drum.
Candy -- and monetary donations -- will be collected through March 20. Candy will be delivered to the USO on March 24.
Over the years, the lodge has collected more than 52,000 candy bars to give to returning troops.
You can call 315-566-9058 to find out more.
