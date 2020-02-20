Promoting awareness about organ donation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has earned Gold Recognition in the Workplace Partnership for Life Campaign for promoting awareness about organ and tissue donation.
Katie O’Brien, a registered nurse in Samaritan's Intensive Care Unit, and Matt Graney of Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the partnership between SMC and the network. Watch their interview above.
The Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network is a federally designated, not-for-profit organ procurement organization that serves 20 counties in the Finger Lakes, central and upstate regions of New York state. It serves as the link between organ donors and patients who are awaiting a life-saving transplant.
The network does this by working closely with area hospitals, like Samaritan, to carry out end-of-life wishes with respect to organ donation of patients or their families. Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network also works to educate the public about organ donation and how to register as a donor.
Samaritan Hospital also plays a key role in that education and earned a national award for the work it does to increase awareness about organ and tissue donation.
The Workplace Partnership for Life campaign is a national program sponsored by the Health Resources and Services Administration that encourages hospitals around the country to share information about organ and tissue donation within their hospitals and out in their communities.
O'Brien and Graney said the most common misconception about organ donation is that people think they are too old or not healthy enough to be an organ donor. Organs have been donated and transplanted from donors in their 90s, and medical conditions like hypertension and diabetes do not necessarily rule-out donation.
There are no restrictions to signing-up to be an organ donor, other than the enrollee must be at least 16 years of age (in New York). Only at the time of death are determinations made about what organs can be donated to help others. People also assume their religion doesn’t support organ donation, but all major religions view donation as an act of charity.
It’s important for everyone to make their decision about organ donation ahead of time, so that their family doesn’t find themselves having to make it for them on their behalf.
You can enroll to be a donor online at passlifeon.org. It only takes about two minutes to sign up. Or, you can stop in at one of Samaritan’s Donate Life events and fill out an enrollment form. All those registrations – no matter where you sign up – go right into the NYS Donate Life Registry.
