Quick firefighters’ response saves Macomb home

MACOMB, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the town of Macomb Wednesday afternoon.
They were called to Hank Davidson's home at 266 State Highway 184 shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Officials say quick action confined the damage to two living room walls.
Morristown Fire Chief Jay Moore said "the fire crews did a great job knocking the fire down quickly and saved the residence."
No one was home and firefighters say they were able to rescue three dogs.
Morristown, Gouverneur, and Heuvelton fire departments were at the scene.
The cause is under investigation.
