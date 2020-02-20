GLEN PARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ralph S. Ruttan, 91 of Glen Park passed away at Summit Village Wednesday morning. He had been a resident since September 2016.
Ralph was born in Copenhagen to Harry and Myrtle Smith Ruttan on February 14, 1929. He graduated from Brownville- Glen Park High School.
Ralph married Ethel E. Durham in Natural Bridge.
Ralph worked as a Custodian at Upstate Medical Center for several years.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers Carlice, Floyd, Robert, Harold and Russell and sisters Elsie Wilder and Lola Brown.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Brownville Cemetery, Brownville at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours at his request. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.