Robert A. Shaw, 73, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert A. Shaw, 73, of Cemetery Rd., passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Robert was born on September 12, 1946 in Carthage, son of the late Jerome A. and Georgia E. (Barnes) Shaw. In 1964, he graduated from Carthage Central School. He went on to attend Jefferson Community College and later earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Potsdam State University.
On January 20, 1990 he married Candyce A. Cullen.
For the past 21 years he was self-employed as an Advertising Consultant.
Robert had a passion for music and played in the Lovestreet band for many years. He attended the LaFargeville Nazarene Church, playing in their worship band. He also played in the Crystal River Christian Band.
Robert will always be remembered as the loving and devoted husband, stepfather, and grandfather that he was.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Candyce; a stepdaughter, Jill A. (William) Kaundart of Huntsville, Alabama; a brother, Jerry A. (Toni Judware) Shaw of Norfolk, NY; a half-sister, Joyce A. Thesier of Lake Bonaparte, NY; three grandchildren, Jaedyn, Noah and Sophia as well as several nieces and nephews.
No public services will be held at this time.
Memorial donations in Robert’s name may be made to the Lafargeville Church of the Nazarene Worship Band at 36758 NY-180, LaFargeville, NY 13656. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
