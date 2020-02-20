Two reportedly hurt in Star Lake trailer home fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people are believed to have been hurt in a trailer home fire Wednesday in Star Lake, according to District 6 Fire Deputy Gary Lutz.
Volunteers from several St. Lawrence County departments were called to 6 Valley View Drive Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m., he said.
Lutz said people who lived in the home called for help, but when firefighters arrived, the trailer was engulfed in flames.
He said he believed two people were taken to Clifton-Fine Hospital, but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Volunteers from Star Lake, Cranberry Lake, Fine and Newton Falls battled the blaze.
