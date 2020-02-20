Volunteer firefighters save home

MACOMB, N.Y. (WWNY) - Volunteer firefighters saved a home in the Town of Macomb Wednesday afternoon.
The fire at 266 State highway 184 was a “working structure fire” when Morristown fire chief Jay Moore arrived at 4:30 PM.
Moore said firefighters did a “great job” of quickly knocking down the fire, according to a press release from the Morristown fire department.
Morristown volunteers were assisted at the scene by volunteers from Heuvelton and Gouverneur.
No one was home, but three dogs were taken from the residence, unharmed. There was moderate fire damage to two walls in the living room, and minor water damage.
Morristown Auxiliary, National Grid and New York State Department of Transportation personnel all helped at the scene.
Firefighters were at the house for about two hours.
