Watertown, firefighter union to hold contract talks next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown will be sitting down with its fire union to negotiate a contract for the first time in a least four years.
President of the firefighters union Dan Daugherty tells 7 News the meeting will happen next Friday at city hall.
Firefighters been working without a contract since 2014.
One part of the long drawn-out battle is over the minimum number of firefighters on duty at one time.
Meetings were scheduled last month, but with former City Manager Rick Finn’s resignation, they were put on hold.
