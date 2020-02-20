Woman accused of making meth in her DeKalb home

TOWN OF DEKALB, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 22 year old St. Lawrence County woman is accused of making meth in her town of DeKalb home.
The sheriff's office charged Michaela Mann with a felony count of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Law enforcement officials raided Mann's home at 145 County Route 18 on February 6 and allegedly found an active meth lab inside.
Mann was arrested last Friday, arraigned in Hermon Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
The county’s drug task force, Gouverner Police Department, DeKalb Fire Department and State Police assisted at the scene.
