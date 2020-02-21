129 Canadians quarantined for coronavirus just across border from Massena

Clement: "Well, it's clear that decisions were being made, certainly at the federal government level, between them and the Nav Center, so the conference center that is receiving them and has received them at this point, so the city was not a party to those discussions. So, yes, it does mean that you sort of come in late to the game, but now they're here and so the focus has to be on making sure that there's a good flow of information to the community and also that there's good collaboration with all of the agencies on site, to make sure that their quarantine period is safe for them and everyone."