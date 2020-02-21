SLC Arts invites the community to enjoy an evening of music with The Carriage House Quartet on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Marigold Kitchen and Bakery in Potsdam. The concert is from 6-7:30 pm, and quartet members will perform and discuss works by female composers including Rhiannon Giddens, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, and Florence Price. The Carriage House Quartet is a string quartet based in Potsdam, NY with members Maggie McKenna and Jennifer Kessler, violins, Erin Brooks, viola and Robert Docker, cello. Marigold Kitchen & Bakery will provide complimentary tea and coffee for attendees, and have a limited menu of snacks and pastries for purchase.