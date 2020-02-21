Gathering of Allis-Chalmers tractors coming to St. Lawrence County

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - It figures to be one of St. Lawrence County’s biggest tourist draws of the year - a three-day gathering of Allis-Chalmers tractor “super fans” and their toys.
If tractors are your thing, you're going to like what's coming to Madrid this summer. If you like Allis-Chalmers tractors, you're going to love what's coming.
“This is a first and you're on a list for 10 years before you can even be considered for this," said Alan Garrand, past president St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum.
“This” is an annual international gathering of Allis-Chalmers tractor fans. Organizers picked the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum for this year. It will be the biggest event ever held there.
“I'd be lying if I told you we weren't nervous, because we are. But we'll handle it,” said Garrand.
It's expected to draw more than 3,000 people per day for it's three-day run from June 12 to 14. It will be one of the largest single-event tourist draws of the year for St. Lawrence County.
“Anytime we get a lot of people to the area, it gives us an opportunity to share the area with them and fills rooms, and restaurants and stores,” said Brooke Rouse, St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce executive director.
It's called the “Gathering of the Orange” for the brand's iconic color, or GOTO2020 for short. More than 300 Allis-Chalmers tractors are expected.
People are somewhat crazy about Allis-Chalmers tractors. Garrand has 30 of them on his farm. All, he claims, still running.
Sales and swaps are a big part of GOTO2020. There will be tractor parades and pulls and a chicken barbecue. The museum’s spring exhibition will also be in full swing.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.