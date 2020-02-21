Grace I. Frazier, 96, of Akwesasne

Grace cleaned homes for Tony Evans and worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service at their fish hatchery in Pyramid Lake, Nevada. She also was a cook for at time at a Dude Ranch in Sutcliff, Nevada. Grace was a skilled craftswoman, especially with buckskins. She was well-known for her moccasins and gloves made of buckskin and took exceptional pride in her beadwork on the moccasins and gloves along with the jewelry she made. She also was very skilled in making Paiute styled cradle boards. She proudly sold her goods throughout her territory.